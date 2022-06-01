Voting Begins for Denver Startup Week 2022
Vote through June 6, 2022, to be a part of the decision-making process and help make Denver Startup Week 2022 an informative, exciting, enjoyable event.
Built by the community for the community, Denver Startup Week is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial in Denver and is the largest free event of its kind.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Startup Week is intended to unite the entrepreneurial community, in Denver and beyond, and celebrate great companies, innovation, ideas, and people. It is a celebration of everything entrepreneurial and is the largest free event of its kind. Last year’s event was a hybrid of virtual and in-person participation, drawing attendees from 49 states and 41 countries.
— Denver Startup Week 2022
Events throughout the week are organized by the community and the Denver Startup Week Organizing Committee, including sessions, presentations, panels, workshops, happy hours, celebratory events, job fairs, and more. Denver Startup Week will run from September 19-23, 2022.
Prospective Session presenters have submitted overviews of their anticipated sessions. Now, the voting has begun, for the community to choose sessions they're most interested in. The votes are taken seriously. Multiple sessions may be voted on, but only one vote per session is counted. The Track Chairpersons use the community's votes to guide their decision-making, in choosing which sessions will be included in this year’s event, to help curate the very best well-rounded experiences for Denver Startup Week 2022. Voting continues through June 6, 2022.
Votes can be cast at: https://www.denverstartupweek.org/voting
Denver Startup Week exists for the community, by the community.
