Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Appoints Mr. Jeffrey Stein as Chief Operating Officer

I have witnesses the tremendous health benefits CBD has had in my personal life as well as within the autistic community that I passionately advocate for.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Jeffrey Stein as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting June 1, 2022.
Mr. Stein has been in the legal profession for over 40 years and currently operates his own legal consulting firm. He is a strong believer in the natural health benefits of CBD and is the current founder and CEO of Lucky Hempco and Wild Hearts Organic Hemp. Lucky Hempco has developed a line of high quality CBD products that target the health and wellness market, with great results, specifically designed for patients within the autism spectrum. Mr. Stein has successfully cultivated his own CBD hemp for several years in Oregon and California.
“I have witnesses the tremendous health benefits CBD has had in my personal life as well as within the autistic community that I passionately advocate for. By joining Maple Leaf, I believe we can pool our resources, promote our brands of CBD and CBG, and maximize each individual’s talents to grow this company to its potential,” said Jeffrey Stein, Chief Operating Officer of Maple Leaf.
In 2003, Mr. Stein co-founded Jobs for Autism (“JFA”); an organization dedicated to spreading awareness to businesses and employers of the potential, capabilities, skills and abilities possessed by many of those within the autism spectrum. JFA is currently co-owner of Oceanside A-Team, a professional basketball team that is a member of the American Basketball Association. The purpose of this team is to further spread autism awareness and to work with groups and institutions to offer services such as basketball camps, anti-bullying, self-defence, job training and quality housing. Through his work within these organizations, Mr. Stein discovered the benefits of CBD and the amazing results through its application.
As part of the Company’s commitment for growth, Mr. Stein will add his wealth of knowledge, extensive business experience and leadership to help guide and navigate the Company. His main focus will be to resolve the Company’s legal cases and outstanding debts; expand international recognition, marketing and sales; and raising capital. Mr. Stein will also expand the Company’s cultivation space by utilizing a portion of his 80 acres of land as well as acquisition of additional properties that are suitable for growing the purest and most potent hemp for production of CBD and CBG. Maple Leaf will also be the exclusive distributor of Mr. Stein’s Lucky Shield brand of CBD products.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Stein to our team. He is determined and committed to steering our Company through a new route to achieve our goals. His extensive knowledge and commitment for improving people’s health and wellness aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Raymond Lai – President and CEO of Maple Leaf.
For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.
About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the health and wellness industry in North America and China. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California and an essential oil project in China. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free hemp products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce hemp and essential oils for North America and international markets. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”
Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Raymond Lai
Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
rlai@mlgreenworld.com
