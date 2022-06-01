Ameōn Skincare Partners with BCRF with Innovative Platform
Ameōn and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org) are pleased to announce their partnership commencing June 1, 2022, earmarking Ameōn’s official launchNY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ameōn (www.ameonskin.com) is a clean beauty brand founded by award-winning designer and cancer survivor Alina Mehrle. It is the first skincare company to not only extend its brand experience to digital humans which link the physical and digital worlds, but to harness the power of blockchain and tokenomics to create a new paradigm for philanthropy. Through its not-for-profit arm Ameōn Cares, Ameōn has created NFTs (non-fungible tokens) derived from its digital muses (Aya X, Emma, Mia, Nova, and Rhea) which represent its five core products, as a virtual personification of the inherent human values the company most admires - courage, curiosity, creativity, kindness, and inclusivity. The Muses were inspired by people Ameōn’s founder has met and represent the soul of each product. For Alina, “creating Ameōn was my way to heal while overcoming breast cancer. It is where Mother Earth meets biotech magic. I believe in the achievement of modern science - it saved my life. But recovering from cancer as a person requires something deeper, and Ameōn reflects that. I am so excited to launch Ameōn and partner with BCRF to support critical research to find a cure for cancer.”
Ameōn Muse NFTs are available through Ameōn Cares and powered by its Web3 partner Hypernet Labs (www.hypernetlabs.io). For every $100 tax-deductible donation to Ameōn Cares beginning June 1 on the “Muse NFTs” section of Ameon’s website, donors receive an Ameōn Muse NFT of their choice as a gift. 100% of the amount raised will be donated by Ameon Cares to BCRF through July 1. Ameōn will also donate 20% of all sales made on its web site using promo code AMEONMUSE to BCRF. “Breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, and greatly underscores the urgency for breast cancer research to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship,” states BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “It is our sole mission to eradicate this disease but we can’t do it alone. We’re grateful for this partnership with Ameōn to help us bring the end of breast cancer into focus, together.”
MORE ABOUT AMEŌN
Founded and run by cancer survivor Alina Mehrle, Ameōn is an innovative, wellness driven skincare brand that harnesses the power of biotechnology for maximum efficacy. Fusing science with nurturing, tactile rituals, Ameōn develops healing and rejuvenating skincare products using only clean, high quality ingredients and balancing the latest innovations with spiritually-inspired selfcare. Ameōn can be experienced by booking a cryo-facial at its zen-inspired treatment room, which is an urban oasis inside The Salon Project at Equinox Rockefeller Center. Learn more at www.ameonskin.com.
MORE ABOUT BCRF
Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. BCRF invests in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. BCRF’s approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join BCRF in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, BCRF will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at www.bcrf.org.
