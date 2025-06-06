REDVANLY Teams Up With Rick Shiels, Golf’s Leading Content Creator, As Official Apparel Partner

Rick Shiels x REDVANLY

REDVANLY partners with golf’s top creator Rick Shiels, becoming his official apparel sponsor and redefining modern golf style for a global audience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REDVANLY, a leader in premium performance golf and lifestyle apparel, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Rick Shiels, the world’s leading online golf personality and biggest golf YouTube channel globally. As Rick’s official apparel partner, REDVANLY is now a core part of how he shows up to his global audience—and how golf style is being redefined at the highest level.With over 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and over 6 million more across his various social platforms, Shiels is widely regarded as the game’s most trusted authority on equipment, instruction, and the culture of golf, as his content continues to resonate with the new generation of golf fan.His decision to partner with REDVANLY reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and elevated performance. That alignment runs deeper than product alone—REDVANLY is a privately owned, family-and-friends-led brand built on doing things differently. Known for creating the first of its kind pull-on golf trouser and short, REDVANLY has redefined comfort and fit across the category, earning its place in the wardrobes of amateurs and pros alike.“REDVANLY is simply the best combination of performance and style I’ve ever worn,” said Rick Shiels. “It fits how I live, how I play, and how I present myself to my audience. Whether I’m on the course filming a match or recording a podcast, I know I’m in the most comfortable, stylish gear available.”As REDVANLY continues its rapid rise in the golf and lifestyle apparel space, this partnership underscores its mission to push the category forward—delivering apparel that performs at the highest level while looking exceptional. Viewers will see that standard in action across Rick’s content, showcasing why REDVANLY is the benchmark for modern golf apparel—on the course and off.“Rick’s credibility and reach in the golf space are unmatched,” said Michael Shakespeare, Chief Marketing Officer at REDVANLY. “But beyond that, his down-to-earth approach, honest storytelling, and commitment to being his true self align perfectly with our brand ethos. We don’t believe in gimmicks. We believe in great product—worn with confidence. Made for people who demand more from what they wear.”To learn more about REDVANLY and shop apparel worn by Rick, visit www.redvanly.com and follow @redvanly for updates.To see more of Rick and watch all of his latest content, follow:YouTube: @RickShielsPGAGolf Facebook: @RickShielsPGAGolfX: @RickShielsPGA Instagram: @RickShielsPGAAbout REDVANLYBorn from a love of sport and a drive to innovate, REDVANLY creates performance apparel that inspires confidence — whether on the course, the court, or in your everyday pursuits. Every piece is engineered with proprietary fabrics and intentional design to deliver stretch, lasting comfort, and effortless style without sacrificing quality. REDVANLY was the first to create pull-on golf bottoms, redefining fit and comfort for the modern player. The brand is trusted by athletes and individuals who expect more from what they wear — because performance isn’t just about how you play, it’s how you feel.Media Contact:Christina Zervanos, cz@christinazervanos.com

