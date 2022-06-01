Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/DUI-D & DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Murdock and Tpr. Gurwicz                            

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Town of Leicester

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs and Driving License Suspended- Criminal

 

ACCUSED: Moriah Donahue                                 

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/31/2022, Troopers were notified of a vehicle located in the parking lot of Champlain Beverage in the Town of Leicester. Additionally, it was reported to Vermont State Police that the driver inside the vehicle was unresponsive. Troopers made contact with the driver, who was identified as Moriah Donahue (35). While speaking with Donahue, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and learned Donahue’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Donahue was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for DUI Drugs and Driving License Suspended- Criminal. Donahue was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for further evaluation. Donahue was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division on 08/08/2022 at 1230 hours, to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs and Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022, 1230 hours     

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

