New Haven Barracks/DUI-D & DLS-C
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Murdock and Tpr. Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Town of Leicester
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs and Driving License Suspended- Criminal
ACCUSED: Moriah Donahue
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/31/2022, Troopers were notified of a vehicle located in the parking lot of Champlain Beverage in the Town of Leicester. Additionally, it was reported to Vermont State Police that the driver inside the vehicle was unresponsive. Troopers made contact with the driver, who was identified as Moriah Donahue (35). While speaking with Donahue, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and learned Donahue’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Donahue was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for DUI Drugs and Driving License Suspended- Criminal. Donahue was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for further evaluation. Donahue was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division on 08/08/2022 at 1230 hours, to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.