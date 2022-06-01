Great Lakes Games Presented by The Hartford To Host Hundreds of Athletes With Disabilities in Lake Forest, IL, June 7-12
The Hartford to support event with surprise equipment donations, World Champion athlete meet and greets and inaugural Human Achievement award
The importance of having access to equipment that fits correctly is so important for athletes to be independent in their fitness pursuits”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of athletes with disabilities will experience the power of sport and realize their true potential by competing at the GLASA Great Lakes Games Presented by The Hartford, taking place in Lake Forest and Lincolnshire, IL on June 7-12, 2022.
— GLASA Executive Director, Founder Cindy Housner
The Great Lakes Games Presented by The Hartford is among the most prominent regional adaptive competitive sport events. Competitions will be conducted in archery, air rifle, boccia, powerlifting, swimming, track, field and 3v3 wheelchair basketball. National classification will be available for athletes competing in track, field, and swimming. Attendees will enjoy live clinics in para badminton, track and field, wheelchair football and adaptive tennis. Virtual clinics will also be offered on various topics, including one on how athletes with a disability can attend college.
The Hartford, along with World Champion and Para triathlete Hailey Danz, will surprise five local athletes, four with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment and one winner of The Hartford’s Human Achievement award. The award is given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who serves as an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model.
“Thank you to The Hartford for gifting surprise equipment donations during GLASA’s Great Lakes Games,” said GLASA Executive Director, Founder and Great Lakes Games Meet Director Cindy Housner. “The importance of having access to equipment that fits correctly is so important for athletes to be independent in their fitness pursuits. For many athletes who are on their journey to elite competition, it is the provision of equipment that makes it possible for them to pursue their dreams of making a Paralympic team and possibly the podium. The power of adaptive sports is so impactful to the lives it touches. Having the support of The Hartford is life changing as these athletes challenge themselves in all aspects of their lives.”
The GLASA Great Lakes Games, sanctioned by Move United, is part of The Hartford Competition Series which brings together five premier competitive adaptive sports events across the country. Each event in the series includes World Champion athlete meet and greets, surprise equipment donations and the Human Achievement award.
Each competition is sanctioned by applicable National Governing Bodies and often serves as a pipeline to elite competition at the national and international level. This competition is also a qualifier for Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford, which is scheduled for July 16-22, 2022 in Metro Denver, Colorado.
“We are dedicated to raising awareness of adaptive sports and expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are proud to sponsor the GLASA Great Lakes Games and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
The event is also sponsored by Chicago Bears, Citi, Hollister, Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Salvi Media, and The Fidelity Group LTD. For more information, visit www.greatlakesgames.org.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+ 12402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other