Start of the Summer of ’22 Brings Six Live Performances of The Jazz Sanctuary Throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region

The Jazz Sanctuary starts the non-profit performing arts group second decade in 2022. Alan Segal, Founder of The Jazz Sanctuary The Jazz Sanctuary brings live jazz music performances to audiences across the Greater Philadelphia region.

Listen to Some Music, Celebrate Life, and Visit With Friends at Upcoming Live Events with The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hot summer of 2022 begins with some cool jazz from the musicians and performers of The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization, with six live performances and a number of private events scheduled around the Greater Philadelphia region this month.June’s performance schedule begins on Sunday, June 5 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Glenside. The performance, which begins at 10 a.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The quintet will be performing as part of the morning’s services.On Wednesday, June 15, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet travels to Drexel Hill for another evening of “Jazz & Joe” at Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church. The free concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m.The next night, Thursday, June 16, brings an evening of “Jazz & Joe” to Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House. The free concert performance begins at 7 p.m. and features a Jazz Sanctuary band including Eddie Etkins (saxophone), James Dell’Orefice (piano), Grant MacAvoy (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), and Alan Segal (bass), along with guest vocalist Paula Johns.On Thursday, June 23, The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Philadelphia for an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including Jim Holton (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) Bruce Kaminsky (bass). The concert performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free of charge.The Jazz Sanctuary brings live music to All Hallows Episcopal Church in Wyncote on Sunday, June 26 with an outdoor “Jazz & Joe” concert featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet with guest vocalist Paul Johns. This concert performance, which begins at 4 p.m., is free of charge.In addition to the six public events in June, The Jazz Sanctuary will be providing live music for three private events, including performances at One Ardmore Square, Bucks County Neighbors, and Delaware Valley Music Club.“We continue to grow our schedule for performances by The Jazz Sanctuary with over 51 events on the books for this year, and several more in the scheduling phase,” said Segal, the founder and CEO of the non-profit music organization. “Attendance at our live events continues to grow, as more and more people begin to re-engage after the pandemic, and we are getting more request from around the Philadelphia area. Our reach continues to grow in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Delaware County and other communities in the Philly suburbs, and we have been answering a number of calls to appear at retirement communities, which has become a significant part of our mission work.”For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/ Please note that The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. All Jazz Sanctuary events are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations to the venue are appreciated.Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 640 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com

