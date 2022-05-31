Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS, LSA

CASE#: 22A4003868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:         David Hastings                    

STATION:    St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5-31-22 @ 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS, LSA

 

ACCUSED:    Melissa Talitinian                                            

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5-31-22 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Avenue A in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed Talatinian crashed her vehicle into the mailboxes at the entrance of Avenue A while under the influence of alcohol and then left the scene of the accident without reporting it. Talatinian was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court at the below date and time for the charges of suspicion of driving under the influence, Leaving the scene of an accident, and l driving with a criminally  suspended license.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:       6-20-22 @ 0830 hours    

COURT: Caledonia 

 

MUG SHOT: yes

 

 

