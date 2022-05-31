St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS, LSA
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-31-22 @ 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS, LSA
ACCUSED: Melissa Talitinian
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5-31-22 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Avenue A in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed Talatinian crashed her vehicle into the mailboxes at the entrance of Avenue A while under the influence of alcohol and then left the scene of the accident without reporting it. Talatinian was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court at the below date and time for the charges of suspicion of driving under the influence, Leaving the scene of an accident, and l driving with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-20-22 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: yes