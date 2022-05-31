I-80 Hillsdale project prompts closure of CR140/Stuckey Rd.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. –Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin concrete slab work County Road 140/Stuckey Road today.

County Road 140/Stuckey Road, north and southbound lanes, are estimated to be closed for ten days at the interstate 80 interchange while concrete slab work is completed. Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete slabs and crushed base, replacing and compacting the base, then pouring new concrete.

I-80 eastbound travelers needing to access the TA Travel Center are detoured to exit 370, head north to the I-80 Service Road, then east to the TA Travel Center. The detour will continue for eastbound I-80 traffic on I-80 Service Road eastbound to the Burns Interchange at I-80 mile marker 386 where traffic can continue to I-80 eastbound.

Interstate 80 eastbound off and on ramps at exit 377 will be open to local traffic only during this time. A detour will be in place for north and southbound local traffic needing to cross the interstate via Antelope Meadows Dr., Antelope Prairie Lane and I-80 Service Road.

All detours are indicated in the visuals below.

Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays and be prepared to slow down. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.