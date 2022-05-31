Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,058 in the last 365 days.

I-80 Baxter Interchange will see eastbound ramp closures

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the eastbound on and off ramps at exit 111, the Baxter Interchange, for concrete construction work.  The closures will be in effect from June 2nd to June 10th.   

The eastbound on ramp will be closed June 2-5 and the eastbound off ramp will be closed June 6-10.  

Those traveling to and from the airport are advised to plan accordingly.  During this time, those traveling to the airport from Rock Springs are advised to take the South Belt Loop to WYO 430, then to Middle Baxter Road to the airport to avoid having to detour onto Exit 122. 

The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs.  Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation. 

The completion date for this project is set for July 31, 2023. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.
 

You just read:

I-80 Baxter Interchange will see eastbound ramp closures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.