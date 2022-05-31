Memorial Day in Utah 2022

Governor Spencer J. Cox and Senator Mitt Romney shared short remarks at a special Memorial Day ceremony at the Utah State Capitol on Monday, May 30th. Also in attendance to show their respect for the men and women who have given their lives for our country was Lt. Governor Diedre Henderson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Major General Michael Turley of the Utah National Guard and other state and military leaders. The ceremony included a musical number performed by the Utah Air National Guard Choir and the firing of a 21-gun salute by the Utah National Guard Salute Battery.

Governor Cox also recognized Memorial Day with an official declaration which read as follows.

Whereas, Utahns are proud of the selfless service and sacrifice of all of those who serve in the Armed Forces of the United States and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice;

Whereas, throughout our state’s history, tens of thousands of Utahns have answered the call to serve and protect our country and the freedoms we hold dear;

Whereas, Utahns have and continue to proudly serve in the active services, the Reserve and the National Guard, while wearing the uniforms of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, and Merchant Marines;

Whereas, Utahns have valiantly served in combat during the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, in Afghanistan, during Operation Iraqi Freedom and other conflicts around the world where military members put their lives on the line;

Whereas, approximately 3,000 military members from Utah have bravely made the ultimate sacrifice in service of others;

Whereas, on Memorial Day, we humbly honor the men and women who marched, flew and sailed in defense of our nation, never to see their loved ones again;

Whereas, with humble gratitude and respect, we recommit as Utahns and Americans to uphold and defend the principles and freedoms for which they laid down their lives;

Now, Therefore, I, Spencer, J. Cox, governor of the great State of Utah, do hereby declare May 30, 2022 as Memorial Day in Utah

