MELT U ANNOUNCES CLASS OF 2022, CONTINUING TRADITION OF TRAINING THE FUTURE LEADERS IN SPORTS MARKETING AND BUSINESS
ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELT, the award-winning sports, sponsorship, event, culinary, and NIL marketing agency announced its MELT University class of 2022. The program, which will run June 1st – July 15th, continues a long tradition of training the next generation of future leaders in sports marketing and business.
The award-winning intern program was started by MELT Founder, Chairman, and CEO Vince Thompson as a labor of love based on his own experience of working his way through Auburn University as a student assistant in Sports Information during the heydays of Charles Barkley and Bo Jackson. Over the years MELT University has trained hundreds of college students who have secured jobs and careers at high profile organizations such as Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, The Home Depot, Wheels Up, Atlanta Falcons, PGA TOUR, and more. This year students will hear from guest speakers from Aflac, Jordan Brand, Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Braves and many more. They will be taught career lessons from Thompson’s personal branding book Build Brand You, and work on real-life projects such as the upcoming NIL student-athlete summit June 13-15 at The College Football Hall of Fame.
This year’s class includes students from the following universities:
Alexander Bavosa – University of Georgia
Sara Berryman – Auburn University
Preston Cobos – Indiana University
Reese Damm – University of South Carolina
Ashley Goodrich – University of North Georgia
Barrett Hester – University of Louisville
Joseph Murphy – University of Alabama
Amber Murray – University of Mississippi
Caroline Via – University of Georgia
Sally Witt – University of Georgia
Lillian Whittle – Berry College
“I’m very proud to announce this outstanding class and continue this outstanding tradition,” said Thompson. “It is truly one of the most rewarding and fulfilling activities that we do at MELT and one in which I look forward to every year.”
Follow the adventures and activities of our MELT University students @meltatl (Instagram) and @meltatlanta (TikTok).
About MELT
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, MELT is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @meltatl and learn more at https://meltatl.com/.
For more information, contact:
Vince Thompson
