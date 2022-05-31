MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Betty Reed

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Kimberly Overman, Chair of County Commission, Hillsborough County

Jane Castor, Mayor, Tampa

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: May 31, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Betty Reed

On May 20, 2022, Former Representative Betty Reed passed away at the age of 81. She represented Districts 59 and 61 in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 until 2014. During her time in the House, she served on a variety of committees including the Education Committee, Higher Education Appropriations Committee, and the Workforce Policy Committee, among others. Former State Representative Reed will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for her neighbors and the citizens of Florida.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, the City Hall of Tampa, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

###