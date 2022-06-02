Future AI Wins Startup of the Year Honors in the 2022 Information Technology World Awards
Company Recognized for Advancing the Development of Artificial General IntelligenceWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future AI, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company, announced today that it has received an award for Startup of the Year in the category of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards. These global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
A three-time IT World award recipient, Future AI is revolutionizing AI by adding real-world understanding. Future AI’s radical software creates connections on its own between different types of real-world sensory input in the same way that the human brain interprets everything it knows in the context of everything else it knows. Future AI’s flagship Brain Simulator II technology replicates the contextual understanding of human beings to bring today’s AI applications to the next level. Its work in symbolic AI and neuromorphic computing includes an artificial entity named “Sallie,” which demonstrates facets of true understanding.
“We are once again proud to have been named a winner by the IT World Awards by Globee Awards,” says Charles Simon, founder and CEO, Future AI. “The capacity to replicate human-level thinking abilities artificially, simply does not exist in today’s AI. Future AI is the only company leading the way toward enabling today’s AI to approach the situational awareness and contextual understanding of humans, representing a tremendous breakthrough in the field of AI.”
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
About Future AI (https://futureai.guru)
Future AI is an award-winning, early-stage company developing Technologies that Think with revolutionary AI algorithms to create general intelligence. These technologies are designed to understand like humans and serve as the foundation for various real-world applications of AI, from self-driving cars to fully automated customer service.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
