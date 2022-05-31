Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,036 in the last 365 days.

New fish structure maps added to DNR website

More than 2,000 updated fish structure locations and 215 lake contour maps have been added to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fishing-Maps.

Anglers can download the fish structure locations to their fish finders and GPS units to easily find brush piles, rock reefs and gravel spawning beds. DNR Fisheries staff and partners, such as county conservation staff and fishing clubs, strategically place fish structures in Iowa lakes to attract fish for anglers. Fish hide out in these structures throughout the year. 

Since 2013, DNR fisheries staff  has collected data on Iowa lakes by using specialized equipment connected to computers aboard a boat. The software records lake depth along with information on what type of material is on the lake bed (sand, gravel, muck) and, if aquatic vegetation is present, the height and density of that vegetation. This data is used to generate more accurate maps for anglers. Each map includes depth contours, boat ramp locations, and other amenities. 

Find more information about a specific structure such as GPS coordinates on the interactive Fishing Atlas or a downloadable GPX fish structure file on the Fishing Maps webpage. These tools are updated each year as new content is available.

You just read:

New fish structure maps added to DNR website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.