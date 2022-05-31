Submit Release
Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program

Phoenix – Arizona Summer Reading Program encourages readers of all ages to dive into the ocean depths this summer and participate in the OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES Summer Reading Program.

The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records are partnering with 235 public libraries and neighborhood branches statewide to launch the program. The start date may vary from library to library, but generally runs from June 1 through August 1 and plays a vital role in helping to reduce what is known as the “Summer Slide”—the learning loss experienced while transitioning between school years.

“The Arizona Summer Reading Program is one of the state’s major annual community literacy efforts,” said State Librarian Holly Henley. “Libraries are looking forward to welcoming children and families to their buildings to participate in person this summer.”

Each Arizona library is encouraged to adapt the OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES theme and resources to meet the needs and assets of their own community. Most libraries begin planning for summer reading in September to ensure their community has a quality experience and to support literacy when kids are not attending school.

“The informal approach to creative learning provided through summer library programs offers families the opportunity to stay engaged in learning even when schools are closed for summer,” Henley added. “We encourage all Arizonans to take advantage of free educational and enrichment activities at their local public libraries.”

Participating in your library’s summer programs is free. Call your local library or visit their website to learn more.

 

About the Arizona Summer Reading Library Programs

The Arizona Reading Program, sponsored by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, promotes literacy development by providing resources that help librarians plan, promote, and implement reading programs for all ages. Each library is encouraged to adapt the resources to meet the needs and assets of their own community. This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

