Route 522 Closed in Monroe Township, Snyder County

05/31/2022

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 522 is closed in both directions at the intersection with Route 1015 (Airport Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

The following detours are in place.

• Route 522 southbound traffic will follow Route 11 southbound (Selinsgrove bypass) to Route 35.

• Route 522 northbound traffic will cross Penns Creek and take Airport Road, South Old Trail, and Jefferson Avenue, back to Route 522.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570.368.4202 or bakmagg@pa.gov.



