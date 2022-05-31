Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,035 in the last 365 days.

McLaughlin Run Road Flagging Operations Extended in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing flagging operations on McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County have been extended.

Flagging operations will continue on McLaughlin Run Road at the intersection of Lesnett/McMillan Road daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through mid-June. Traffic will be maintained in each direction. The use of flaggers will allow traffic to flow easier through the work zone as crews perform mine grouting operations.

This $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and McMillan Road/Lesnett Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022.

Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.  

Follow PennDOT’s southwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #


You just read:

McLaughlin Run Road Flagging Operations Extended in Upper St. Clair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.