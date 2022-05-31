McLaughlin Run Road Flagging Operations Extended in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing flagging operations on McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County have been extended.

Flagging operations will continue on McLaughlin Run Road at the intersection of Lesnett/McMillan Road daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through mid-June. Traffic will be maintained in each direction. The use of flaggers will allow traffic to flow easier through the work zone as crews perform mine grouting operations.

This $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and McMillan Road/Lesnett Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022.

Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

