RISE Adaptive Sports Receives $34,000.00 Grant from The Hartford
Company and Para triathlete and World Champion Hailey Danz Surprises Local Youth Athletes with Custom-fit Sports Equipment
This new equipment was badly needed and will serve thousands of persons with physical disabilities over the next five years”IRVING, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RISE Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit organization based in Irving, Texas, was recently awarded a $34,000.00 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Rise Adaptive Sports Board Chairman Paul Gray
The grant enabled RISE Adaptive Sports, a member of the Move United Network, to replace and add more advanced adaptive water sports equipment to the inventory to better serve individuals with physical disabilities.
RISE Adaptive Sports has the largest public lake water sports park in the US with over 6,000 persons in attendance yearly. “As a platinum member of Move United, the opportunity to build a funding relationship with The Hartford presented itself,” said Rise Adaptive Sports Board Chairman Paul Gray. “This new equipment was badly needed and will serve thousands of persons with physical disabilities over the next five years.”
The Hartford, along with Para triathlete World Champion Hailey Danz, also surprised two local youth athletes with their own custom sports equipment to further pursue their recreational goals. Jeremy Perez received a new handcycle which will help him begin entry-level races, keep his upper body strong and help him be more physically fit. Skyler Fisher received a set of racing wheelchair wheels that will assist her while training and racing in triathlons to gain speed and to be more aerodynamic.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen firsthand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other