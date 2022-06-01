Energy Exemplar Honored With United States Energy Association Volunteer of the Year Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy modeling software company Energy Exemplar has been awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by the United States Energy Association for its work with the Eastern Europe Natural Gas Partnership (EE-NGP) and its voluntary offering of licenses to and training of the PLEXOS software to support EE-NGP’s Regional Hydraulic Model Development.
Energy Exemplar is proudly in partnership with USEA to develop a regional natural gas optimization model for 12 Eastern European transmission system operators stretching from Poland to Greece under the USAID/USEA Eastern Europe Natural Gas Partnership (EE-NGP). Energy Exemplar provided each EEN-GP member with four-month trial licenses of PLEXOS as well as extensive training on its use.
Once complete, the PLEXOS regional market optimization model will merge with the EE-NGP hydraulic model to examine how a north-south corridor connecting the natural gas resources of the Baltic, Black, Mediterranean and Aegean Seas can reduce the region’s dependence on Russian gas. With this assistance, EE-NGP members will build capacity to forecast least cost investments in natural gas infrastructure necessary to diversify supply and increase energy security in Eastern Europe.
Energy Exemplar’s support for this project is the largest cost share ever provided by a single company to the USAID/USEA Energy Technology and Governance Program. With this award, the USEA ‘recognizes the spirit of corporate citizenship and the impact of Energy Exemplar’s support in Eastern Europe’.
The PLEXOS Regional Market Model identifies natural gas infrastructure projects of regional significance across different scenarios around the world. The software helps to analyze the impact of the European Green Deal and the decarbonization effort on the future of gas transmission networks in the region. PLEXOS will also aid in assessing the impact of the proposed investments on the tariff levels in the Eastern Europe Natural Gas Partnership and support EE-NGP’s Regional Hydraulic Model Development.
Commenting on the award, David Wilson, CEO of Energy Exemplar said:
“The Energy Exemplar team is incredibly proud to receive this award. Since officially joining the USEA, we’ve been steadfast in our efforts to collaborate with the team on global projects with ambitious goals for the future of our planet.
We hope this is just the beginning of what’s to come as we all continue the work of the global transition into a carbon neutral future. We are always invested in taking the time and resources to share best practices, expertise, and knowledge with our overseas partners, and support industry progression and cooperation around the world.”
The Eastern Europe National Gas Partnership was created to promote regional cooperation in natural gas transmission network planning, and supports the regional harmonization of methodologies and operational principles. The partnership also identifies potential natural gas transmission network investments to expand natural gas markets and diversify supply. The EE-NGP was established by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States Energy Association (USEA) and Natural Gas TSOs of Eastern Europe in May 2017.
About the USEA
The United States Energy Association (USEA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, non-lobbying institution founded in 1924. USEA convenes, educates, and provides a nonpartisan forum for the energy industry. Internationally, USEA supports energy development by expanding access to safe, affordable, and sustainable energy in partnership with U.S. Government entities such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and the U.S. Department of State (DOS). Over the past three decades, USEA has worked in 104 countries across six continents. It has 30 staff members who speak a total of 14 unique languages.
About Energy Exemplar
Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in US, Europe, North and South America and Asia, Energy Exemplar helps 450+ customers, comprising a large share of the world’s top energy market stakeholders, across over 68 countries analyze scenarios for the most accurate outcomes while supporting their organizational and digital transformation.
Energy Exemplar supplies energy solutions across the electric power, gas and renewable markets and supports infrastructure projects worldwide. Energy Exemplar supports PLEXOS, the market leading integrated energy simulation software. Along with electric power, water & gas datasets, users can digitally replicate real-world energy markets to deliver crucial forecasting. PLEXOS helps to inform trading, generation scheduling, capacity expansion and market analysis across multiple industry sectors.
