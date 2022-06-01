Animal Behavior College Announces The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship Winner
Congratulations and thank you to all those who entered!VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has announced the winner of their 1st Annual Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship.
With the saddening news of Betty White’s passing on December 31, 2021, Animal Behavior College, thought it would be most suitable to dedicate a scholarship in her memory. Because of her contributions and endless efforts to enhance the well-being of animals everywhere, and in tribute to what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17th, 2022, ABC announced a new scholarship in her honor: The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. This scholarship is valued at $1,995 (USD) and will be awarded to 1 chosen applicant every year from ABC. Applicants were to submit short essays telling ABC why they are passionate about exotic animals, what caused them to be interested in working in zoos, and how they can make a difference with a Zookeeper Assistant Certification from ABC. We received a huge number of applicants with a number of very impressive and heart-warming essays. All essays were read and reviewed by ABC’s directors and management team, who all voted on their favorite essay for the scholarship appointment.
After reviewing many submissions, Animal Behavior College is proud to announce John Austin Thomas as the first recipient of ABC’s Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. Like Betty White, John has been extremely passionate about exotic animals since the very young age of two years old. John has always been most comfortable with animals and toured most zoos across the country, learning all that he could about them. With much support and encouragement from his family, John pursued his passion through educational books and practicing animal care daily at his own home with his own exotic animals.
In the last few years, John has been able to secure a job at his local zoo working directly with the public and being surrounded by the animals he loves so dearly. Being aware of his dream, the zookeeping team has given John the fantastic learning opportunity of helping them monthly with animal care and zookeeping tasks, but he is ready to move forward with his life-long goal of working with animals as a certified zookeeper assistant. “I share Betty’s dedication to all animals, and this scholarship would allow me to increase my knowledge and turn this lifelong passion into my future career,” stated John.
This scholarship will grant John an opportunity to pursue his passion by making a difference in animals’ lives. Working as a Certified Zookeeper Assistant gives him and others the opportunity to make a difference every day. ABC would like to thank all of those who took the time to submit their essays and is delighted to award John Austin Thomas with ABC’s Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. Congratulations John on your scholarship at Animal Behavior College and we look forward to helping you pursue your dream career!
Animal Behavior College’s Zookeeper Assistant curriculum consists of 10 stages covering a wide variety of topics essential for a zookeeper assistant including zoo biology, zookeeper requirements, animal husbandry, animal behavior, animal housing, recordkeeping, safety, and more. If you are interested in our offered programs, please check them out on our website www.animalbehaviorcollege.com or https://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/zookeeper-assistant/ or at our ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, or ABC Twitter profiles for more information.
Animal Behavior College is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Heather Rupe
Animal Behavior College
+1 214-957-4056
email us here