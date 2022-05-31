Pothole repairs scheduled near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, through Friday, June 3, 2022
Contractors will be repairing potholes on both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and Friday, June 3, 2022.
Contractors will mill and fill westbound lanes before moving on to the eastbound lanes. Contractors will be working on one lane at a time to minimize the impact on motorists.
The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.