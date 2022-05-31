Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,032 in the last 365 days.

Pothole repairs scheduled near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, through Friday, June 3, 2022

Page Content

Contractors will be repairing potholes on both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44.5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and Friday, June 3, 2022.
 
Contractors will mill and fill westbound lanes before moving on to the eastbound lanes. Contractors will be working on one lane at a time to minimize the impact on motorists.
 
The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.​​

You just read:

Pothole repairs scheduled near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, through Friday, June 3, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.