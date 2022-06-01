Spark Cooperative adds team members to accommodate client growth
Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner, recently added seven team members to support client projects.
Brands are looking to attract new guests and keep existing guests loyal, while investing in our technology to deliver a better customer experience, at a more manageable cost.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past six months, Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner based in Miami, added seven team members to support client projects for brands including Virgin Voyages, The Kessler Collection Plant Riverside District, Savannah Rep, and Newstream Capital Partners, among others.
— Ronnie Farzad, Co-Founder and Principal, Spark Cooperative
“At Spark, we have seen a higher investment in customer experience. Brands are looking to attract new guests and keep existing guests loyal, while investing in our technology to deliver a better customer experience, at a more manageable cost,” said Ronnie Farzad, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark Cooperative. “As a result, we’ve had an increase in client projects and have grown the team to accommodate the demands of the continued client expansion.”
The new team additions include:
- Sofia Bojorge, Manager, Experience Projects, who leads customer experience and operational-driven projects on behalf of Spark, is responsible for proposals, and manages relationships with clients and vendors, among other responsibilities.
- Andrea Gouldy, Manager, Operations, who provides support services from start to finish on projects.
- Jamie Washington, Head of Rehearsal Operations, who oversees the hiring, insuring, and training of entertainment teams for cruise clients.
- Guido Ruiz, Senior Software Engineer, who leads the technology design and updates for GO by Spark, the signature customer experience software for hospitality brands.
- Paola De Cecchi, Lead, GO Experience, who leads client interactions with GO by Spark customers, handles operational and support requests within the GO by Spark application, and leads technology implementation projects.
- Djordje “George” Popovic, Outreach Specialist, who will be building relationships with prospective GO by Spark customers and educating them on the software platform's benefits.
- Julia Nicolaus, Intern, who will provide administrative support across departments.
To learn more about Spark Cooperative and how the team creates and implements experience-centric solutions, visit www.sparkcooperative.com
About Spark Cooperative
Spark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand’s proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
