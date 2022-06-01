Novela Neurotechnologies Acquires 510(k)-Cleared Seizure-Detection Assets from Brain Sentinel

The SPEAC® System being worn to detect seizures from the comfort of home.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotechnologies Inc., a digital health company specializing in continuous, data-driven epilepsy care, acquires the complete intellectual property (IP) portfolio of Brain Sentinel Inc., former manufacturer of the SeizureLink™ wearable and 510(k)-cleared seizure-monitoring SPEAC® System. The acquisition spans 58 patents and applications and positions Novela at the forefront of epilepsy care.

San Francisco-based Novela is the creator of Neureka®, a data-centric telemedicine platform that combines the power of AI with the convenience of wearables to create personalized, continuous epilepsy care. Neureka® turns epilepsy data points into actionable insights, empowering patients, caregivers, and clinicians with holistic care.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder, affecting over 70 million people worldwide. While there are many seizure types, motor seizures — including tonic-clonic seizures (TCS) — are particularly dangerous for patients, as they increase the risk of injury and mortality. In order to improve outcomes, clinicians need better data to effectively diagnose and manage patients with TCS and other seizure types.

The current gold standard for identifying seizures — video-EEG monitoring (vEEG) — requires costly, inconvenient monitoring in hospital settings. Texas-based Brain Sentinel was founded to address the unmet need for continuous, accurate seizure monitoring using surface electromyography (sEMG), from the comfort of patients’ homes and in their day-to-day life.

The acquisition transfers 58 patents and applications to Novela, and includes IP for the SeizureLink™ wearable and FDA-cleared seizure-monitoring SPEAC® System. A clinical study showed that, compared to vEEG, SeizureLink™ had 93.8% accuracy in detecting TCS, and SPEAC® System had 100% accuracy, with the added convenience of continuous, on-the-go monitoring.

John Stern, MD, director of the Epilepsy Clinical Program at UCLA's Department of Neurology, and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Novela, expresses enthusiasm about the IP acquisition: "Brain Sentinel’s technology revolutionized physicians’ ability to identify convulsive seizures and has greatly impacted treatment. We're proud to incorporate this technology into Neureka® and further advance epilepsy care."

The acquisition enables Novela to integrate FDA-cleared wearables into its Neureka® platform to diagnose and detect seizures, while aggregating other important datasets relevant to patients’ epilepsy care — such as sleep data, self-reported seizures, side effects, and medication adherence.

“We are keen to integrate Brain Sentinel’s convenient epilepsy wearables into Neureka®’s data-driven remote-care platform,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Novela Neurotechnologies. “Neureka® provides all the resources that people with epilepsy need to prepare for a successful appointment with their healthcare team, while empowering them and their caregivers with accessible, continuous care and actionable insights.”

About Novela Neurotechnologies Inc.

Novela Neurotechnologies is a digital health company that offers continuous, data-driven epilepsy care, empowering patients with accessible, personalized care and actionable insights. Headquartered in California, Novela is leading the transformation of remote neurological healthcare. With a decade of research legacy in neurotechnology and epilepsy in Canada, and deep expertise in digital health and healthcare, Novela is uniquely positioned to transform neurological care and improve the lives of millions of people with chronic neurological conditions. Novela is the creator of Neureka® for Epilepsy. For more information, visit https://www.neureka.ai/

About Neureka® for Epilepsy

Neureka® is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka® combines the power of AI with the convenience of wearables to turn multiple epilepsy data points into actionable insights for patients, caregivers, and clinicians. Neureka® provides patients with the independent lifestyle they seek, their loved ones with peace of mind, and their medical providers with actionable data to prepare for meaningful appointments with their patients.

About Brain Sentinel Inc.

Brain Sentinel was a privately held company based in San Antonio, Texas, pioneering the use of sEMG technology to help improve the lives of people living with epilepsy. Brain Sentinel manufactured robust diagnostic monitoring platforms for seizures. The SPEAC® System was the first-in-class, non-EEG, physiological signal-based seizure monitoring system cleared by the FDA. The data collected by the SPEAC® System helps physicians quantify and qualify the types of seizure events that their patients experience. For more information, visit https://BrainSentinel.com