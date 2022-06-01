HISTORIC "Villa Sassi" Welcomes American Brands to ITALY for TORINO FASHION WEEK, this Summer July 6-14, 2022
The 300-year ROYAL RESIDENCE opens its doors to Turin's Largest and First in-person FASHION EVENT since the pandemic.
It is an Historic moment to welcome Fashion Designers presenting History-making Brands at an Historic Venue. We look forward to the Best Edition of TORINO FASHION WEEK this summer at VILLA SASSI.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- And the Love Affair between America and ITALY Continues. While Europe has always been the default foreign destination for Americans, there is something special about ITALY - Americans love going there, especially during summer time. Most athletes, music, movies and fashion celebrities flood the country from June to August across Capri, Florence, Rome, Milan, Venice and Turin. From its Latin culture, its food, wine and chocolate to its old architecture and stylish accent, ITALY remains the Overseas vacation pick for the majority of US Celebrities.
— CLAUDIO AZZOLINI, Founder, TORINO FASHION WEEK
This summer makes it even double sweet, as TMODA - an Italian Tech Fashion company, is co-hosting the 7th edition of the TORINO FASHION WEEK in collaboration with New York Fashion Accelerator ATF FASHION HOUSE from July 6-14, 2022 in the city of Turin. Attendees will savor ITALY while attending the largest Fashion Event in town for its First in-person edition, since the pandemic.
After Rome and Milan, Uncle Sam's Fashion Rising Stars are bracing to storm in Turin, Italy's upcoming Silicon Valley, to impress Fashion Buyers, and get their designs into Italian and European Boutiques.
The Summer 2022 welcomes over 100 Global Fashion Designers, to Present breathtaking Brands to more than 200 Fashion Vendors and Medias, gathered at one of the most ICONIC venues of the country: The One and Only "VILLA SASSI" - knowns as HOME TO ROYAL PRINCES AND BARONS.
"Are you kidding me? This is Super Dope - I mean, who wouldn't spend 10 days in ITALY with Fashion movers and shakers who can help take your Brand to higher heavens, while enjoying Great Italian Food and Wine in the company of Gorgeous Models? So far, we've selected a great set of Brands and I'm rooting for them to blow everyone's mind out in Turin", said Inrich Timamo, Head of Models & Designers Management, ATF FASHION HOUSE New York.
About VILLA SASSI
The Residence was first owned by Gian Giacomo Ferraris, First President of the Senate of Piedmont in 1640. It was then passed to Count Giulio Ludovico di Quincinetto in 1748. After his death, his half-sister Margherita, getting married, brought the villa as a dowry to Count Giuseppe Roero of Pralormo. The Villa remained the property of the family until 1832 when it was sold to Cavalier Antonio Nomis di Pollone who gave it to his wife Emilia Gazzelli di Rossana. Emilia, who gave five children to the Knight, could not resist the charm of the “Tombeur des Femmes” Count of Cavour Camillo Benso, a frequent visitor of Villa Sassi, Home of Royal Princes and Barons of Savoy. After the death of Antonio Pollone, the Villa was passed to his daughter Lidia, wife of Cavalier Carlo Alberto Nicolis di Robilant. In 1913, it was sold to the Reviglio della Venaria who concluded the three-hundred-year holiday season in Turin at Villa Sassi. In 1952, the Villa was purchased by the Turati Family (Owner of the Carpano Brand) and thanks to Donna Romilda Turati (Former wife of the publisher Bollati Boringhieri), Villa Sassi gained international spotlight and became one of the leading European Hospitality Venues. In the 80’s, it was the First and Only Relais Chateaux in Piedmont and, thanks to Chef Silvio Rivolta, it added the Celebrity "Cloud 9" Restaurant and has since been a frequent host of Global A-List Figures including Dukes, Presidents, Ministers, Sport Athletes, Famous Artists and Actors , Celebrity Photographers, Fashion Icons and Tier 1 Corporations.
About TORINO FASHION WEEK
TFW 2022 is a 10-day long Fashion Week welcoming the World of Fashion in Turin, Italy (Fashion Designers, Brands, Buyers, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Stores, Manufacturers, Tech Fashion companies, Vendors). The event hosts 14 Fashion Shows, 3 days of Networking Meetings and 9 Networking Cocktail Parties across various venues in the city. It is a tremendous opportunity for Emerging Designers and Brands to “Be Seen and Meet the Right People” at a fraction of what most fashion events charge.
About ATF FASHION HOUSE New York
ATF Fashion House is a New York based Consumer-Focused Accelerator supporting the global growth of Emerging Fashion Designers and Brands through its innovative technology platforms, its robust roster of Fashion influencers and models, its strategic partnerships with Futuristic Fashion Events and its global network of business and financial relationships. Its services include: White Label Endorsements, New Markets' Entry Support, Brand-Powered Media Content, Curated Social Media Campaigns, Retailers <> Brands Introductions, Physical & Digital Store Placement, Designers <> Manufacturers Intros, Modelling & Brand Ambassadorship, Manufacturing & Wholesale Support, Exclusive & Non-Exclusive Distribution, Development and Monetization of Custom Digital Platforms for Designers and Brands.
