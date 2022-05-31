Work to Begin on the Route 1006 (Causeway Drive) Concrete Deck Overlay in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Somerset County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 6, on the Route 1006 (Causeway Drive) over Stonycreek Lake concrete deck overlay in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.

Work will consist of milling 1" of the existing deck, drill anchors into the top of the deck and pour a new 4" concrete deck.

A three-to-four-week detour will be in place while this work occurs. The detour will follow Route 1006 (Causeway Drive), Route 1001 (Bridge Street), Route 1004 (Cornerstone Road), and Route 160 (Huckleberry Highway).

All work on this $10,000 project is expected to be completed by July 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





