Inbound I-376 Parkway East Shoulder Closure Continues Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder closure on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Wednesday night, June 1 weather permitting.

A shoulder closure will occur on inbound (westbound) I-376 between the North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B) and the South 885 Glenwood (Exit 73A) off-ramps. The shoulder closure will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 continuously through 9 p.m. Friday night, June 10. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct embankment widening work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

