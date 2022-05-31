Submit Release
Inbound I-376 Parkway East Shoulder Closure Continues Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder closure on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Wednesday night, June 1 weather permitting.

A shoulder closure will occur on inbound (westbound) I-376 between the North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B) and the South 885 Glenwood (Exit 73A) off-ramps. The shoulder closure will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 continuously through 9 p.m. Friday night, June 10. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct embankment widening work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

