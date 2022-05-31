​ Road Closure for Windows Bridge Project in West Mahoning, Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to a road closure in West Mahoning, Indiana County for the replacement of the existing structure carrying State Route 954 over a tributary to Little Mahoning Creek.



June 13 through July 5, 2022 State Route 954 will be closed from Windows Road to McCormick Road (State Route 4018). Windows Bridge is 0.7 miles north of Smicksburg Borough.



To detour, motorist should take State Route 954 to State Route 210. Following the closure, motorists may experience delays as work is finished using daylight flagging operations beginning June 6, 2022.



Kukurin Contracting of Export, PA is the contractor on this $1 million project. The project is anticipated to be completed at the end of September 2022.



PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

