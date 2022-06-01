European Demand for Supply Chain Solutions Fuels TraceGains Expansion
TraceGains, designers of the world’s only Networked Ingredients Marketplace, has committed to a significant European expansion.
We’ve hit the ground running here in the United Kingdom due to the large international network of existing customers and suppliers.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ongoing supply chain pressures continue to impact European markets, with significant disruption both in the availability and cost of core ingredients. The TraceGains Networked Ingredients Marketplace, alongside TraceGains’ full suite of enterprise products, lets CPG manufacturers formulate on the fly with real-time ingredient technical data and build new supplier networks quickly. The agility and resilience these solutions create are a strong fit for the emerging unique needs of the European market, and TraceGains is investing $10 million to increase sales coverage across the European Union.
— TraceGains Europe’s Senior Account Executive Dan McGlynn
A Networked Ingredients Marketplace allows buyers, sellers, manufacturers, and co-manufacturers to collaborate quickly within a shared business ecosystem. The marketplace fosters the immediate exchange of relationship and vital ingredient information, including global alerts. It’s a customized view of everything a brand needs to know.
“We’ve hit the ground running here in the United Kingdom due to the large international network of existing customers and suppliers,” TraceGains Europe’s Senior Account Executive Dan McGlynn explained. “And, with interest and demand exploding right now, the timing’s right to aggressively enter new markets.”
In addition to the supply chain issues dominating headlines, ongoing pressures around emerging regulations such as the UK’s HFSS requirements, FSMA evolution affecting brands exporting to the United States, and many others continue to dictate how European brands do business. TraceGains enables global processors to source and formulate quickly while maintaining the necessary documentation to support compliance. Notable customers leveraging the TraceGains solution include Bimbo, AB InBev, Sensient, Tate & Lyle, CH Guenther, and CP Kelco.
This is an existential threat for many European producers, and they’re grappling with shifting supply chain concerns.
“Nimble companies are rapidly adapting to the European supply chain issues, and we’re fortunate to be a part of their compliance, sourcing, and formulation solutions,” TraceGains SVP Revenue Mike Hubbard said. “The market is white-hot, and we’ve accelerated our regional strategic plan by two years.”
By enabling networked ingredient data to flow seamlessly from global suppliers through the production floor and beyond, TraceGains sees a solid opportunity to meet the challenges facing European producers.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is revolutionizing CPG supply chain agility through an innovative Networked Ingredient Marketplace. The ability for businesses to seamlessly connect with partners through a networked marketplace is essential for collaborating to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners flows instantly using intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.
Over the last 15 years, TraceGains has designed the world’s only holistic networked solution for global brands gaining speed and control over compliance and product development. Today, brands collaborate on 425,000 ingredients/items from more than 55,000 supply chain locations, creating greater agility, resilience, and joined sustainability within the business ecosystem that masters the modern supply chain.
Denis Storey
TraceGains
+1 720-465-9437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn