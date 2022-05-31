PatchMaster Opens New Location in Edgewater, FL
Family looking for work-life balance and a secure future opens new PatchMaster location in FL.EDGEWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster Franchise, LLC welcomes Pierre Amyot and Isabelle Barrast, of Edgewater, FL, to the PatchMaster family. Amyot and Barrast’s entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to secure a profitable future for their family were the initial driving factors for launching a new career in the drywall repair market. Amyot brings over 15 years of self-lead commercial entrepreneurship to the Edgewater area, with a strong drywall repair and surfacing background.
“My experience as a self-employed tradesman will help me do an excellent job and provide excellent customer service,” said Amyot.
While work-life balance was an immediate draw to owning a PatchMaster franchise, Amyot and Barrast noted PatchMaster's values, training, and support team as significant contributors to moving forward with a PatchMaster franchise. In addition, owning a PatchMaster franchise assisted Amyot and Barrast in meeting the criteria for obtaining an E-2 visa for their family, giving them the ability to work together in the United States.
“PatchMaster is an ideal opportunity for those looking to find great work-life balance in their career. We are happy to have Pierre and Isabelle as part of the PatchMaster franchise, and I look forward to seeing their growth as they mature in the market,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
PatchMaster Serving Edgewater will service the communities of Cassadaga, Daytona Beach, Deltona, Edgewater, Lake Helen, Mims, New Smyrna Beach, Oak Hill, Orlando, Port Orange, Titusville, and others in Volusia and Brevard counties. In their free time, Amyot & Barrast enjoy getting to know their community in Florida and going to the beach.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing expenses include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. In addition, franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 119 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com to learn more.
