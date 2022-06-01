Actress ISABELLE DU Shines as Fun-Loving Bridesmaid Bestie in New Hallmark Channel Romance Movie ‘HIDDEN GEMS’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Isabelle Du shines as Kara, the fun-loving best friend of the bride, alongside Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff, in Hallmark Channel’s newest romance movie, HIDDEN GEMS, premiering on June 4th as part of the network’s annual Summer Nights lineup.
Isabelle Du appears in Hallmark Channel movie 'HIDDEN GEMS' premiering June 4, 2022 (photo by Dana Patrick)
Isabelle Du joins Hunter King in the Hallmark Channel movie 'HIDDEN GEMS' premiering on June 4, 2022 (photo courtesy Hallmark Channel)
While prepping for her sister’s wedding, Addie (King) loses her grandmother’s ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires dive instructor Jack (Mirchoff) to search for her lost treasure, but also uncovers some of the islands hidden gems. All the while, the bride and her playful, fashionista bridesmaid bestie, Kara (Du), are having fun in the sun as they prep for the big nuptial event.
Du was thrilled at the chance to play this character and spend a month in paradise at the same time. “Kara is the best friend you want in your corner. It was such a blast to bring her to life, including taking a few stand-up paddleboard yoga classes at Ala Moana Beach Park before filming,” Du explains. “Our director Maclain Nelson, executive producer Marguerite Henry, and producers Roy Tijoe and Ricardo Galindez, are so kind and diligent, which really made this experience a Hawaiian dream job. Hallmark movie fans are going to be absolutely charmed by Hidden Gems - which I know will be their newest favorite!”
Coming this summer to Lifetime, Du will appear as the supporting lead in STALKER, produced by Swirl Films and recently premiering as a TV One Original. The thriller follows a well-known Hollywood actress who is suddenly tormented by an unknown stalker.
Later this fall, Du will recur on the new FOX drama, MONARCH, which follows a family’s tumultuous reign as country music royalty, starring Anna Friel, Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.
A San Jose, California native, Du is an actress, international model and former Miss Vietnam USA 2017. Audiences may find Du familiar as she and her then-boyfriend-now-husband Dennis Hour raced around the world as #TheDatingCouple on Season 25 of CBS’ multi-Emmy Award winning show The Amazing Race. Their wedding planning was later documented on TLC’s I Want That Wedding, in the episode “Vietnam VS. Vegas.”
This talented actress has a solid Vietnamese fan base from her lead role in the popular 40-episode Vietnamese soap opera series Nữ Vệ Sĩ (Female Bodyguard). Du also became FashionTV Vietnam’s host and then went viral with over 5+ million views for the 100 Years of Beauty Vietnam video.
A natural beauty, Du has been featured in Maxim US, Elle Vietnam, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, FHM Philippines and Cosmopolitan Philippines. She was a recurring model for six seasons of Syfy Channel’s Face Off and two seasons of Lifetime’s American Beauty Star alongside supermodels Adriana Lima and Ashley Graham.
Du is proud to be part of the Asian American Pacific Islander representation and inclusion in Hollywood and beyond. This July, she will participate as a speaker at Catalyst Foundation’s Vietnam Culture Camp in Wisconsin, which promotes Vietnamese culture to families that have adopted children from Vietnam.
Watch Isabelle Du in HIDDEN GEMS, debuting as part of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Summer Nights’ series on Saturday, June 4th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
For more about ISABELLE DU visit: IsabelleDu.com
Follow on Instagram: @isabelle.du
