Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects to Begin in Mobridge Area

For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 23, 2022

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Mobridge Area beginning Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Weather dependent, the chip seal and fog seal projects are planned as follows:

• S.D. Highway 20 – 41.5 miles, from the Perkins Corson County line east to the junction with Highway 63 west of Timber Lake. The chip seal will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and take approximately seven days to complete.

• S.D. Highway 65 – 20.5 miles, from Isabel north to the Grand River. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is five days.

• S.D. Highway 63 – 13.2 miles, from the junction with Highway 20 south to four miles north of the Moreau River. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is four days.

• S.D. Highway 63 – 24.2 miles, from the junction with Highway 20 north to Mclaughlin. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is eight days.

• S.D. Highway 1804 – 12.4 miles, from the junction with U.S. Highway 12 south 12.4 miles. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on these routes is three days.

• S.D. Highway 271 – 6.9 miles, from Java north to the Campbell County line. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is three days.

• S.D. Highway 20 – 13.7 miles, from the junction with U.S. Highway 83 east to Hoven. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is four days.

The fog seal on the above-mentioned routes will follow a few days behind the completed chip seals.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge, South Dakota, is the prime contractor on the $4.8 million project.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

