ClearWater Solutions Announces New Regional Manager for Missouri and Arkansas Markets

WASHINGTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearWater Solutions, parent company to Midwest Water Operations, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brady Graves to the position of Regional Manager for the company’s Missouri and Arkansas territories. Graves, who began at Midwest Water Operations in 2017, says he looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead including his part in helping to steer the company in the right direction.

Midwest Water Operations merged with ClearWater Solutions in December of 2021. Together, the two companies are leading providers of water and wastewater treatment services to governments, municipalities, private individuals and water boards throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Their purpose is to provide safe and superior operation services that improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.

Brady, who has led multiple teams, says his belief in teamwork and other skills will serve him well for this new position.

“I believe my hands-on experience, attention to detail and leadership abilities have shown my dedication to this industry. I have a strong belief in teamwork. I believe we succeed as a team and fail as a team.”

Brady has been part of the Midwest Water Operations team from the beginning. His experience includes repairing, rehabbing and building water and wastewater infrastructures; completing daily operations and troubleshooting throughout Missouri; and installation and setup of a vast number of Mission SCADA panels and Precision Digital well controllers. He is experienced in the operation of industry equipment such as excavators, backhoes, skid loaders, dump trucks, mini excavators, road graders, rollers, papers, tractors and more. Brady also built 5 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor sites throughout Missouri and completed overhauls on several activated sludge plants. He is versed at pipe threading and welding and has installed/wired new blowers, motors and control panels. Brady has demonstrated success excavating and setting new concrete structures and laying miles of pipe to grade.

Terry Merritt, Vice President for Midwest Water Operations, says. “Brady excels at both plant construction and equipment operations. He demonstrates leadership strengths and genuinely cares about the teams he leads and getting the job done right. He has helped to rebuild many plants, installed miles of new lines, installed multiple SCADA systems and much more. We have no doubts Brady will quickly excel in this new position.”

For more information about ClearWater Solutions or Midwest Water Operations, please visit their respective websites at www.clearwatersol.com or www.midwestwaterops.com.