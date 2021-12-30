Merger of Water and Wastewater Operations Companies Will Provide Enhanced Service and Greater Resources

New Service Footprint Includes Twelve States Across the Greater Southeastern United States

WASHINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Water Operations (MWO) and ClearWater Solutions (CWS) announced this week a merger of the two companies. This merger creates a 400-employee company providing water and wastewater operations & maintenance services to municipalities and private utilities in 12 states across the greater Southeastern United States.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the people at ClearWater Solutions. It has been a pleasure getting to know one another throughout this process, and we see many similarities in how these two organizations operate,” noted Ben Kuenzel, President of MWO.

“MWO has historically been focused on O&M for private water and wastewater utilities. With CWS, not only can we serve private utilities across a broader geographic footprint, but we also see tremendous opportunity to serve municipal clients in our key states,” added Terry Merritt, Vice President of MWO.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for our organizations to enhance our combined service offerings and draw on a larger footprint to better serve these communities which we are so passionate about,” Steve Cawood, CEO of CWS commented.

“We believe this merger will accelerate our organic expansion and provide additional career, development, and growth opportunities for our people,” remarked Rick Ailiff, President of CWS.

CWS and MWO are like-minded in their vision of creating a leading regional operations & maintenance company that is truly an extension of the communities they serve, providing clean drinking water to the public and ensuring treated wastewater is free of harmful contaminants. Together, they are poised to continue a shared mission across this larger footprint and beyond. This combination makes both companies stronger, with greater resources and scale to ambitiously grow, providing opportunities for the people, and serving communities in new and exciting ways.

MWO is a leading water and wastewater facility operations & maintenance (O&M) and construction company based in Washington, Missouri. The company has grown rapidly through the last five years, primarily focused on serving privately-owned utility systems that are often in a state of disrepair and neglect at the time MWO first becomes involved. The services MWO provides ensures these water and wastewater treatment facilities remain open, operational, and compliant with federal and environmental regulations. MWO employs more than 120 people across Missouri, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas, and North Carolina.

CWS is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment services to governments, municipalities, private individuals, and water boards throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The company’s purpose is to provide a safe and superior operation service and improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. CWS strives to foster an environment where its clients become advocates, its employees find opportunities for growth, and its team is recognized as an industry leader. The business today consists of more than 275 people and continues to expand.

For more information about Midwest Water Operations, please visit www.midwestwaterop.com.

For more information about ClearWater Solution, please visit www.clearwatersol.com.