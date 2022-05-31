NEBRASKA, May 31 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Debut 2023 Nebraska License Plate Design

Gov. Ricketts (podium); Drew Davies (right of Gov. Ricketts); First Lady Susanne Shore (front right);

Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley (back right); and ASL Interpreter Frances Beaurivage (far left).

Video of this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the design of the next general issue Nebraska license plate. The design is a mosaic pattern depicting the Genius of Creative Energy and is based on artwork inside the Nebraska Capitol Building.

The original “Genius of Creative Energy” mosaic kicks off a series of mosaics around the Nebraska Capitol, all working together to relate the State’s history to the ideals of Western Civilization. Designed by world-renowned artist Hildreth Meiere in 1927, the Genius brandishes a lightning bolt in his right hand and is propelled across the sky by harnessing the power of the four elements.

The license plate design pays homage to this Genius and all the mosaics in the Nebraska Capitol depicting Nebraskans’ shared story. It was designed by Nebraska-based brand and design consultant Drew Davies. “I'm deeply honored to have the opportunity to design a license plate celebrating the creative energy of all Nebraskans," Davies shared.

“I want to thank the countless Nebraskans who have come to us with ideas and feedback over the years,” said First Lady Susanne Shore. “Ultimately, we found a design that every Nebraskan can relate to. I especially want to thank Drew for unleashing his creative genius to depict our state’s own.”

More information on the artwork in the Nebraska Capitol can be found here: www.hildrethmeiere.org/commissions/nebraska-state-capitol-foyer-floor. During today’s announcement, the First Lady also shared plans to release video footage showcasing the mosaics around the Capitol. The videos are expected to be released in conjunction with the new license plates.

A new license plate is designed and implemented every six years, as is required by Nebraska law. Production of the plates is underway, with distribution to begin in January 2023. Owners of vehicles with a standard issue license plate will receive new plates from their county treasurer in the month the vehicle registration expires. This currently amounts to approximately 1.3 million vehicles statewide.

Video from today’s news conference is available here.

A photo of the license plate can be viewed here. A video debuting the design is available here.

###