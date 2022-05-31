Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Highlight Investments in DC’s #1 Ranked Park System at Kickoff of 2022 Outdoor Pool Season

(Washington, DC) On Saturday, May 28, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the DC Department of Parks and Recreation to host the annual “Jump in, DC” celebration to officially open outdoor pools and celebrate investments in the District’s parks and recreation system. Outdoor pools and spray parks across the District will open to the public open this weekend through Monday, May 31. The event will feature a ceremonial splash in the pool and include free lunch, music, games, and more for the community to enjoy. 

For the second straight year, Washington, DC was rated the nation’s best park system by the Trust for Public Land. Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot budget invests over $365 million in DPR’s capital projects over the next six years to improve current amenities and build new ones, including $60 million for the Complex @ RFK. The Mayor’s budget also included a $13.5 million investment for “Recreation for A.L.L.” – a new DPR initiative to expand recreational offerings and ensure all District residents, particularly young people, have access to high-quality recreational programming that keeps them safe and engaged.

When:

Saturday, May 28, at 11 am 

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Janeese Lewis George, Councilmember, Ward 4
Delano Hunter, Director, DC Department of Parks and Recreation
 
Where:

Upshur Pool
4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW
*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Ave - Petworth Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th Street and Upshur Street NW* 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

