Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Pride Celebrations, Highlights New Investments in DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, and Invites Residents to Join Her at the Return of the Capital Pride Parade

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Pride festivities at the opening reception of Washington, DC’s 31st Annual Black Pride Celebration. At the event, the Mayor highlighted DC’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, announced her Administration’s plans to join the Capital Pride Alliance in welcoming the return of the historic Capital Pride Parade, and highlighted investments in the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget that will keep DC a national leader on LGBTQ+ issues. The Mayor’s budget builds on the more than $20 million of annual investments in the LGBTQ+ community made across District government with new investments in housing assistance, workforce development, and public safety.

“We are focused, especially this year, on using Pride to bring people back together and to uplift and advance our DC values. We are proud that, for years, DC has led the nation in supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and together we will keep it that way,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are the District of Pride, and I look forward to seeing people at the return of the Pride Parade on June 11.”

The Mayor’s FY23 enhancements to support the LGBTQ+ community include:

$667,000 to support workforce programs;

$508,750 to support the Transgender Workforce Development project;

$864,875 to support low-barrier shelter for transgender residents;

$350,000 to provide housing and counseling services to LGBTQ+ residents impacted by intimate partner violence;

$250,000 for targeted opioid prevention and harm reduction services for the LGBTQ+ community; and

A dedicated housing specialist in the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for youth, seniors, and trans and gender nonconforming community.

“These bold enhancements for our LGBTQ+ community are the results of the continued work and partnership on behalf of the administration and LGBTQ+ advocates and community members. Unlike other jurisdictions, we listen, collaborate and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community, as such DC leads in resources and has one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in the nation,” said Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Japer Bowles.

Across the government, the Mayor invests more than $20 million annually to support programming and services for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Under the Mayor’s leadership, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has expanded to become one of the most robustly resourced offices of its type in the nation. Director Bowles leads a team that provides grants to community partners, housing vouchers to those experiencing homelessness, constituent service navigation for LGBTQ+ neighbors and allies, and best practices, advice, and cultural competency training for DC agencies and staff.

The Mayor also created additional support systems that help build on the public safety ecosystem through initiatives such as a violence prevention and response team to review hate bias incidents identified by the Metropolitan Police Department; programming to help connect returning LGBTQ+ residents to resources; and therapy services and case management for individuals experiencing domestic violence/intimate partner violence.

Community members are invited to register to march with Mayor Bowser in the Capital Pride Parade on June 11. Follow the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs all month long for more events that celebrate and honor the District’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos