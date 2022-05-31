Mayor Bowser Celebrates Investments in DC’s #1 Ranked Park System at 2022 Outdoor Pool Season Kickoff

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) celebrated the start of the District’s outdoor pool season at Upshur Pool with the annual “Jump in, DC” event. The Mayor also recognized that for the second year in a row, Washington, DC was rated the nation’s best park system by the Trust for Public Land. The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget doubles down on successes at DPR by investing over $365 million in DPR’s capital projects over the next six years to improve current amenities and build new ones, ensuring access to world-class facilities across all eight wards.

“We have made historic investments in our recreation facilities, parks, and pools, which has come with national recognition for our parks system,” said Mayor Bowser. “DC is open for the summer, and it’s time to get out and enjoy all that we have to offer across all eight wards.”

All DPR outdoor pools and spray parks are opening today, Saturday, May 28, and will remain open through Monday, May 30 from 10 am – 6 pm. Pools will operate on a weekend-only schedule (Saturday and Sunday) through Sunday, June 26. Starting Monday, June 27, all outdoor pools will operate on individual summer schedules, six days a week. All DPR spray parks open Saturday, May 28 and will operate daily from 10 am – 8 pm throughout the summer. DPR’s aquatic inventory includes 21 outdoor pools, 11 indoor pools, and 34 spray parks. For more information on the summer outdoor pool schedule, please visit: dpr.dc.gov/page/outdoor-pools.

“Outdoor pools and spray parks opening are only the tip of the cool things the Bowser administration has planned,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “For months, DPR has been preparing for summer and we are tremendously excited to get the summer vibes going with amazing programs for all ages, throughout our world-class amenities in every ward.”

DPR is currently hiring hundreds of seasonal positions for summer, including lifeguards, pool operator, and pool-based customer service representatives. Details about job opportunities and job listing numbers can be found at dpr.dc.gov/summerjobs. Interested individuals may apply for a job at DPR through the Careers DC portal, careers.dc.gov.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget invests over $365 million over the next six years to improve parks and recreation facilities across the District. Project highlights include:

Ward 1: $12.3 million for improvements to the Park View Recreation Center; $21 million for a new Rita Bright Community Center.

Ward 2: $3 million for Francis Field improvements.

Ward 3: $17.5 million for improvements to the Chevy Chase Community Center.

Ward 4: $15 million for a new Upshur Recreation Center; $13 million for improvements to Emery Heights Recreation Center.

Ward 5: $19 million for Harry Thomas Recreation Center; $19.7 million to redevelop the Langdon Park Community Center.

Ward 6: $18.5 million investment in the Randall Recreation Center; $15 million for modernization of the Rumsey Aquatic Center.

Ward 7: $22.5M to modernize and renovate Fort Davis Recreation Center; $15 million for an indoor aquatic facility at Hillcrest Recreation Center; $20 million for a new DPR facility in the River Terrace community; $6.8 million for expansion of the Rosedale Pool; $60 million for the new Sports Complex at RFK.

Ward 8: $7 million to replace the aging Anacostia Recreation Center outdoor pool; $20.2 million to renovate the Douglas Recreation Center; $750,000 to construct a dog park (the first dog park in the Ward).

Mayor’s Bowser FY23 Budget also included a $13.5 million investment for “Recreation for A.L.L.” – a new DPR initiative to expand recreational offerings and ensure all District residents, particularly young people, have access to high-quality recreational programming that keeps them safe and engaged. New program enhancements provided under Recreation for A.L.L. include:

10,000 more summer Camp slots and 1,000 more participants at Camp Riverview;

1,400 more Learn-to-Swim slots & restored Sunday pool service in select centers

330+ more slots in Tiny Tots Tennis;

250 more residents participating in gymnastics programs;

1,200 opportunities for girls to enroll in new volleyball, softball, & soccer teams and leagues;

300 more participants in Senior Olympics; Water Sports Programming @ Diamond Teague Park—offering boating, kayaking, and canoeing.

