Tourism Development Committee convenes the first Plenary Meeting of 2022 Innovative projects widen visitor source and stimulate economy

MACAU, May 31 - The Tourism Development Committee (CDT, on its Portuguese acronym) convened the first Plenary Meeting of 2022 today (31 May), presided over by Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson, Lei Wai Nong. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) unveiled its work plan for the second half of 2022 and listened to CDT members’ opinions on Macao’s tourism development and the scheme for tourism economic recovery.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed that the SAR Government is dedicated to steering the composition of industries towards adequate diversification. With its unwavering commitment to the vision of building Macao into a world centre of tourism and leisure, the Government will pursue deeper integration across the sector of “tourism +” and concerted development between tourism and other related industries such as MICE, health and wellness, sports, e-commerce as well as culture and creativity. The ultimate aim is to enhance the all-rounded competitiveness of Macao’s economy, power enterprises’ growth with innovative thinking and build a solid foundation for economic diversification.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes delivered a summary report of the minutes of the Plenary Meeting in 2021, which was approved by the Committee. MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi presented an overview of Macao’s current tourism situation, the Office’s major initiatives in the first half of 2022 and work plan for the second half of 2022 respectively.

Highest single-day record of visitor arrivals during Labor Day Holidays

In the first four months of 2022, Macao registered 2.484 million visitor arrivals and an average hotel occupancy rate of 38%, while the average length of visitors’ stay climbed to 3.4 days. Individuals crossing land or sea checkpoints from Guangdong Province to Macao are required to present valid proof of their negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test issued within an extended span of 72 hours. Spurred by this latest measure as well as the vigorous promotional campaign and array of mega events tailored by MGTO in welcoming visitors, total visitor arrivals surged significantly in Macao over the 1st May Labor Day Holidays. The single-day record of inbound visitors even peaked at about 42,000 on 30 April, an all-time high in 2022.

Strategic work plan for the latter half of 2022

To expedite tourism revival, MGTO has planned for an array of major events and activities to unfold in the latter half of 2022, such as the 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo and Macao Light Festival 2022. The Office is also actively gearing up to launch a brand-new event — the Food Festival for the Five Creative Cities of Gastronomy. The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project goes on to support the travel trade and newly offer the Educational Student Tours which take students on field trips incorporated with local tourism resources.

As for destination promotion, MGTO has partnered with different entities to lift curtains upon the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for the monthly myriad of wonderful city highlights. The campaign has set different monthly themes weaving together events and festivals with unique color. Moreover, the mega “Macao Week” roadshows, touring caravans in the Greater Bay Area and flash roadshows in shopping malls will successively unfold in different Mainland municipalities to brand Macao as a healthy, safe and quality destination and rekindle people’s confidence in travelling to Macao.

To attract visitors to Macao, MGTO has been rolling out various promotional initiatives via platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, travel influencers and news websites in the Mainland. MGTO also launches its Tiktok account where promotional videos are shared with viewers from potential international markets. In continuous partnership with e-commerce platforms, the Office presents themed pages on Macao’s delicacies and creates prize-giving hashtag challenges which encourage visitors to post about Macao’s culinary delights. A range of special offers on travel, hotels and air tickets are launched on different platforms to draw visitors, spur tourism spending and extend their length of stay in Macao.

Committee members actively voice suggestions

Different CDT members raised perspectives and suggestions on the following topics: Mainland group travel, Hong Kong and international markets, TV travelogues and e-marketing, arrangements for medical observation, the Mainland’s measures on border crossing, community tourism and economy, as well as tourism personnel training. Secretary Lei Wai Nong welcomed new members to join others at work in CDT. He expressed sincere gratitude to the travel trade for their support to the SAR Government’s administration, for joining hands to brave the challenges through the pandemic and bolster the tourism economy. He hopes that CDT members can continue to offer insightful perspectives that may foster Macao’s tourism development and moderate economic diversification.

The meeting attendees include Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, and official representatives of the following governmental entities including Secretariat for Economy and Finance, Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, Secretariat for Transport and Public Works, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Customs Service, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority and Consumer Council, along with representatives of the tourism and other related sectors.