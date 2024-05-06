Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,651 in the last 365 days.

Company statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, May 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the number of newly incorporated companies rose by 12 quarter-on-quarter to 1,117 in the first quarter of 2024; meanwhile, number of companies in dissolution decreased by 3 to 228. Number of companies showed a net increase of 889. Among the newly incorporated companies, 372 were operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 339 in Business Services. Total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 15.0% quarter-on-quarter to MOP203 million, of which capital of those engaged in Research, Development & Sale of High-Tech Products and Provision of Information Technology Services totalled MOP47 million (23.0% of total).

As regards origin of capital, Macao and mainland China contributed MOP111 million (54.7% of total) and MOP71 million (35.3%) respectively. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP55 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 80.9%. Besides, capital from Hong Kong stood at MOP11 million.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 787 new companies (70.5% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 10.0% of the total. Meanwhile, 19 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP127 million) constituted 62.8% of the total.

You just read:

Company statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more