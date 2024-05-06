Company statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, May 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the number of newly incorporated companies rose by 12 quarter-on-quarter to 1,117 in the first quarter of 2024; meanwhile, number of companies in dissolution decreased by 3 to 228. Number of companies showed a net increase of 889. Among the newly incorporated companies, 372 were operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 339 in Business Services. Total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 15.0% quarter-on-quarter to MOP203 million, of which capital of those engaged in Research, Development & Sale of High-Tech Products and Provision of Information Technology Services totalled MOP47 million (23.0% of total).

As regards origin of capital, Macao and mainland China contributed MOP111 million (54.7% of total) and MOP71 million (35.3%) respectively. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP55 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 80.9%. Besides, capital from Hong Kong stood at MOP11 million.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 787 new companies (70.5% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 10.0% of the total. Meanwhile, 19 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP127 million) constituted 62.8% of the total.