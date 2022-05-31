Corvina Seafood Grill Offering Summer Specials and Extended Happy Hour
EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvina Seafood Grill is kicking off the summer with nightly weekday specials and extended happy hours, Sunday-Thursday, beginning June 6. The restaurant will also open on Mondays starting June 6.
The weekly specials are:
· Sunday Sipping: Half-price bottles of wine (for wines under $100) with an entrée, along with Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m.
· Martini Monday: Half-price martinis when dining at the restaurant and Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m.
· Taco Tuesday: $9 fish tacos and $5 margaritas all night and Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m.
· Hump Day Wednesday: Late night happy hour 4-9 p.m., $6 cocktails, $6 wine
· Half Price Oyster Night Thursday: Half-price oysters by the half dozen, along with Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m.
Happy Hour will continue to be served on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour is served in the expansive indoor/outdoor bar and offers a unique “9 for $9” menu with nine items for $9 each.
The 235-seat restaurant was created by industry veterans Dean Carras and Patrick Marino, along with operating partners David Wizenberg and renowned Washington, D.C. Executive Chef Jeff Tunks.
Corvina Seafood Grill boasts both panoramic indoor and open-air seating for 235 guests and a private dining room that seats up to 32 guests. The exquisite, Atlantic Ocean inspired interior features a colorful saltwater aquarium and a number of eye-catching touches.
A seafood lovers’ dream, the menu features a myriad of dishes including fresh, locally sourced, daily catch, briny oysters on the half shell, sushi rolls, and vertically spectacular seafood towers, as well as an array of fine steaks, poultry and health-conscious menu items.
Chef Tunks, well known in the metropolitan D.C. culinary scene, has earned a list of accolades that include Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Chef of the Year and Washingtonian magazine’s Restaurateur of the Year. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. Chef Tunks and Mr. Wizenberg have owned and operated some of the most iconic restaurants in the Washington, DC metro area.
Eduardo Pagan, long-time operations manager with Passion Foods Hospitality and its anchor brand, PassionFish, leads the day-to-day operations as General Manager at Corvina.
Corvina Seafood Grill is located at 110 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton. For more information, visit CorvinaBocaRaton.com, or @CorvinaBocaRaton on Facebook and Instagram.
