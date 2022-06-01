Pyze and Virtusa Partner to Deliver Next Generation Process Intelligence Solutions for Application Modernization
Partnership to automate the capture and delivery of business process and business value analytics at each stage of Virtusa Triple R engagement
As the leader in Process Intelligence and Business Value Analytics, Pyze complements Virtusa’s strong digital engineering and industry expertise.”REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyze, the leading provider of Low-Code Process Intelligence, and Virtusa, a leading provider of enterprise transformational change, announced a partnership to provide cutting-edge enterprise modernization solutions aimed at delivering process optimization as part of application modernization engagements. Businesses today require transformational change at a scale and speed that defies traditional ways of working and this partnership will allow businesses to address both their technical and process debts as part of modernization initiatives.
— Scott Ritchie, VP Business Development
Through this partnership, Virtusa Triple R will further empower organizations to measure and improve the business performance of core processes, enhance user productivity, and maximize the ROI of transformation and modernization projects. The Pyze AI-driven platform will enable a data-driven process improvement approach which will map existing business processes, analyze risk associated with workflow variants, and identify bottlenecks for remediation. The Pyze AI Process Intelligence platform is used by Fortune 500 enterprise, government agencies, and the U.S. military to identify automation opportunities, implement workflow design improvements, and improve the efficiency of mission critical business functions.
As part of the partnership, Virtusa and Pyze will leverage their domain expertise to help global customers identify business process debt for digital transformation initiatives that span Recon, Refactor, and Replatform phases.
Supporting Quotes
Tim Beachus, Senior Vice President, DPA, AI & Cloud Group Technology said, “Our partnership with Pyze will enable Virtusa to help customers tackle process debt with the same level of sophisticated capabilities that Triple R offers to remediate technical debt during modernization initiatives. The Pyze Process Intelligence Platform will enable Virtusa to baseline the business performance of processes during Recon, develop and measure KPIs to ensure success during Refactor, and enable continuous improvement during the Replatform phase and beyond.
Scott Ritchie, Vice President, Business Development, Pyze said, “We are delighted to partner with Virtusa to maximize the impact of digital transformation engagements by utilizing Process Intelligence to enable greater business agility, cost take out of existing services and improve the workflow design of systems during modernization. As the leader in Process Intelligence and Business Value Analytics, Pyze complements Virtusa’s strong digital engineering and industry expertise. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the business value of Virtusa’s Recon, Refactor and Replatform (Triple R) modernization projects”
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.
Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.
Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.
About Pyze
Pyze is the leading Digital Transformation analytics platform for Enterprise Applications to maximize process efficiency and productivity of modernization initiatives through low-code process mining and productivity analytics.
The Pyze Process Intelligence Platform auto-discovers complex end-to-end business process flows to surface process bottlenecks, activity hotspots, and user experience optimization opportunities. The AI-Driven platform proactively identifies emerging issues, quality concerns, and training needs for success. Pyze customers include Fortune 500 companies across a number of verticals including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing and Logistics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Public Sector.
Andrea Garcia
Pyze
+1 415-993-1002
email us here
Pyze Process Intelligence Overview