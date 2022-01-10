Tech Mahindra and Pyze Partner to Provide Cutting-edge Enterprise Modernization Solutions
Partnership to accelerate digital transformation & application modernization using low-code and legacy process optimization technologies
Tech Mahindra (NYSE:TECHM)
Through this partnership, we aim to maximize the business value of the modernization projects and adoption of low code platforms by implementing a continuous improvement development strategy.”DALLAS, TX, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, has partnered with Pyze, a leader in Low-Code Process and Business Value analytics, to provide cutting-edge enterprise modernization solutions. The partnership is aimed at accelerating digital transformation and application modernization using low code and legacy process optimization.
Through this partnership, low-code developers, IT teams, and business teams will be able to reduce process inefficiencies faster. It will further enable organizations to improve user productivity and adoption, and maximize ROI of process transformation and application modernization projects. Tech Mahindra and Pyze will work towards implementing data-driven improvement approach which will analyze process workflows based on origin and termination points. It will map and segment case workflows to identify bottlenecks & flag automation opportunities, workflow design improvements, UX and employee training needs.
Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas, Tech Mahindra said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new reality. At a time when even the disruptors have been disrupted, being an adaptable, digital enterprise is of paramount importance. Tech Mahindra is committed to help enterprises adapt and transform. Retaining focus on digital transformation, we continue to research, innovate, and leverage next-gen technologies such as predictive analytics to provide enterprise modernization solutions and enhance customer experience. Our partnership with Pyze is in line with our NXT.NOWTM framework, to enable enterprises to make data-driven business decisions and support their digital transformation journeys.”
As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pyze will leverage their domain expertise to help global customers identify business cases for application modernization leveraging low code technology platforms.
Scott Ritchie, Vice President, Business Development, Pyze said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Tech Mahindra to enable customers to accelerate digital transformation and increase the ROI of their efforts by deploying new services and modernizing their existing technology stacks. As the leader in Digital Transformation Analytics, Pyze capabilities are a natural complement to Tech Mahindra’s services. Through this partnership, we aim to maximize the business value of the modernization projects and adoption of low code platforms. With the joint offering, customers can enhance the execution of workflows and business processes by implementing a continuous improvement development strategy that delivers better applications and processes with each release. Our broad platform support capabilities coupled with Tech Mahindra’s expertise will enable customers to unlock greater value and better ROI.”
Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW(TM) framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 141,100+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1123 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.
We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.
About Pyze
Pyze is the leading Digital Transformation analytics platform for Enterprise Applications to maximize process efficiency and productivity of modernization initiatives through low-code process mining and productivity analytics. Pyze is the defacto leader to maximize the business results of Enterprise applications with integrated support for all leading low code application development and legacy platforms.
The Pyze Process Intelligence Platform auto-discovers complex end-to-end business process flows to surface process bottlenecks, activity hotspots, and user experience optimization opportunities. The AI-Driven platform proactively identifies emerging issues, quality concerns, and training needs for success. Pyze works with Fortune 500 companies across a number of verticals including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing and Logistics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Public Sector.
The Pyze platform is highly rated by independent industry analysts sites such as Gartner Peer Insights. Pyze customers have realized significant benefits including 32% Business Process Efficiency, 11X increase in mobile adoption, and 18% reduction in time to roll out new features.
