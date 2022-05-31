REMINDER: Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 4

TOWN
DATE
TIME
EVENT
LOCATION
SPECIAL DETAILS
Casper
June 4
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day
Harry Yesness Pond in Casper
Equipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited
Cheyenne / Laramie
June 4
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day
Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.
50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.
Free event. Transportation provided. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. Lunch provided.
Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle, chances to win prizes. Register online by May 20.
Cody
June 4
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration between 8-9 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Beck Lake Park
Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Lander
June 4
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Luckey Pond in Lander
Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch provided by Kiwanis.
Riverton
June 4
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton
Lunch provided by Kiwanis.
Kemmerer
June 4
8 a.m.
Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby
Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass
Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer
Jackson
June 4
10:30 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson
Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District
Pinedale
June 4
10 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale
Free gift bag of fishing supplies
Dubois
June 11
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Kids Fishing Day
Pete’s Pond in Dubois
Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.
Evanston
June 11
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
*Registration at 7:45 a.m.
Evanston Kids Fishing Day
UP Ice Ponds
Rock Springs
June 18
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day
Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf Course
Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.
Lovell
June 25
9 a.m. -2 p.m.
Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day
Porcupine Ranger Station Pond
