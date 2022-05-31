Submit Release
REMINDER: Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 4

TOWN DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION SPECIAL DETAILS  Casper June 4 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day Harry Yesness Pond in Casper Equipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Cheyenne / Laramie June 4 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.

50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.

Free event. Transportation provided. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. Lunch provided. 

Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle, chances to win prizes. Register online by May 20. 

Cody June 4 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration between 8-9 a.m.

Kids Fishing Day  Beck Lake Park  Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Lander June 4 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Riverton June 4 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Kemmerer June 4 8 a.m. Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer Jackson June 4 10:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District Pinedale June 4 10 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies Dubois June 11 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
 

Kids Fishing Day Pete’s Pond in Dubois Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Evanston June 11 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
*Registration at 7:45 a.m. Evanston Kids Fishing Day UP Ice Ponds   Rock Springs June 18 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.

 

Lovell June 25 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day  Porcupine Ranger Station Pond  

