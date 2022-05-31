Give for Good Louisville Kicks Off Ninth Year, Aims for New Records

The online giving day, hosted annually by the Community Foundation of Louisville, is set to return on September 15 following a record-breaking 2021 campaign.

The past few years have been challenging for all of us, but September 15 is the day we can lift each other up to spark progress for our community” — Ron Gallo, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown is now on for this year’s Give for Good Louisville, the area’s largest day for community giving. The online giving day, hosted annually by the Community Foundation of Louisville, is set to return on September 15 following a record-breaking 2021 campaign.

More than 550 nonprofit, educational and religious organizations across the region raised nearly $9 million during last year’s campaign, a 15% increase over the previous record in 2020. Since the campaign’s inception in 2014, more than $42.5 million has been raised for qualifying organizations in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Bullitt Counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison Counties in Indiana. Last year, 93 percent of participating organizations reported acquiring new donors online through their Give for Good participation.

Nonprofit organizations, churches, governmental units and several other types of organizations are eligible. Participants get access to a secure and reliable fundraising platform and robust support leading up to Give for Good Louisville. Most importantly, they get to leverage the attention and momentum generated by so many organizations working together to encourage generosity across Kentuckiana.

What makes Give for Good Louisville unlike any other local fundraising campaign are the prizes and incentives awarded to participating organizations throughout the giving day. Gifts may be randomly boosted by $1,000 or more and organizations can earn bonus funds across various prize categories. The prize pool has already surpassed last year’s total of $375,000 giving organizations more chances to earn additional funds provided by our generous partners including Swope Family Foundation, Churchill Downs, Inc. and Derby City Gaming, Edie Nixon, and William O. Alden.

“The past few years have been challenging for all of us, but September 15 is the day we can lift each other up to spark progress for our community,” said Ron Gallo, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Give for Good is the day we come together to celebrate all the good that is happening right here in our community and to multiply those efforts by inspiring generosity.”

Organizations can register from now through June 30 at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org. The Frequently Asked Questions page has more details about the program, or participants can email info@giveforgoodlouisville.org.

The Community Foundation of Louisville and participating organizations will be sharing stories of good using the hashtag #GiveForGoodLou on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF LOUISVILLE

As a leader in social impact and innovation, the Community Foundation of Louisville brings together individual donors, nonprofit organizations, businesses and civic partners to transform our community through charitable giving. Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Kentucky with over $800 million in assets and more than 2,300 charitable funds created by donors. In 2021, these funds made over 11,400 grants totaling more than $64 million, approximately 78% of which stayed in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to support local nonprofits. To learn more, visit www.cflouisville.org.

