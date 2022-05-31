Submit Release
NSA Carolinas Hosts Annual Event to Celebrate and Empower Professional Speakers in North Carolina and South Carolina

National Speakers Association Carolina Chapter - NSA Carolinas

National Speakers Association Carolina Chapter

Meridith Elliot Powell, CSP and Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE will present programs on "Sales Redefined" and "Building a Million Dollar Speaking Business" for speakers.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrapping up 2021-2022 and kicking off 2022-2023, National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas will present its annual program at City Club Raleigh on June 10-11. Designed as a power-packed experience, the event will connect fellow professional speakers, transition leadership, celebrate new opportunities in the speaking industry, and empower attendees with ideas to grow their speaking business to new heights. For more information and registration, visit https://www.nsacarolinas.org/event-4800626

The two-day program includes a keynote, workshop, and legends panel featuring internationally recognized speakers. A meeting buyers panel will inform speakers about trends to watch.

On Friday night, Meridith Elliott Powell, CSP, Incoming NSA Board Chair, will present a keynote on “Sales Redefined: Dominate, Differentiate, Deliver.”

Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE will present a “Building a Million-Dollar Speaking Business” workshop on Saturday morning. Bill has built an extremely successful speaking business – generating over $1 million yearly for the past 10 years.
In this session, attendees will discover how to:
• Remain super relevant when everything around them is changing 
• Create multiple streams of income, including online video-based learning and licensing intellectual property 
• Use different types of videos that will generate revenue

The event is sponsored by Chuck Gallagher and Primeau Productions, a video production company headquartered in Greenville, SC. Recognized as a leader in using video to grow business, Primeau Productions is a world-renowned video production and marketing company producing video content for marketing campaigns, trade shows, training, education, websites, TV campaigns, and virtual events. Visit https://www.primeauproductions.com/ for more information.

At the event, the board will transition to a new team. NSA Carolinas 2021-2022 board members include:

President: Stan Phelps, CSP
Stan Phelps Speaks in Cary, NC
Https://stanphelpspeaks.com

President-Elect: Mike Mooney
Chief Shift Officer, Mooney Consulting Group in Huntersville, NC
http://MikeMooney.com

Past President: Nanci Appleman-Vassil, CSP
Founder and CEO, APLS Group in Raleigh, NC
https://APLSGroup.com

Treasurer: Russ Seagle
Owner, Seagle Management Consulting in Cullowhee, NC
http://SeagleConsulting.com

VP Marketing: Barbara Rozgonyi
CEO, CoryWest Media LLC in Charlotte, NC
https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com

VP Membership: Nicole Greer
CEO of Vibrant Coaching in Concord, NC
http://VibrantCoaching.com

VP Programming: Dr. Kevin C. Snyder
Motivational Speaker, Kevin Snyder Leadership Programs in Raleigh, NC
https://KevinCSnyder.com

Member At Large: Peter Agiovlassitis
Peter A Speaks in Apex, NC
https://PeterASpeaks.com

About NSA Carolinas. . . A bi-state chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.

Jean Turner
CoryWest Media LLC
+1 980-202-1242
email us here

