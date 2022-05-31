Paving Project on Two Roads in Crawford County to Start Next Month

​A $1.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on nearly six miles of roadways in Crawford County is scheduled to start June 13, 2022.

Roads to be improved include:

Lyona Road (Route 1010) – from Route 77 to Route 408 in Richmond Township; 3.79 miles.

Hydetown Gresham Road/Johnson Road (Route 2029) – from Route 27 in Oil Creek Township to Route 408 in Hydetown Borough; 2.09 miles.

Work will include paving, concreate patching, bridge waterproofing, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin June 13, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA. The contract cost is $1,408,408, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

