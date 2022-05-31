Submit Release
South Plains pavement markings project under way

CROSBY COUNTY – TxDOT has started work on a $1.05 million project to place specialty pavement markings, including arrows, stop bars, and crosswalks on various roadways and intersections in the Lubbock District’s 17-county service area. The work is anticipated to take two months to complete.

Project contractor L&L Company, of Gardendale, Texas, began work on May 31, 2022, in Crosby County.

No lane closures are anticipated during the operations, but motorists should expect slow moving construction equipment and vehicles, possible delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work will take place weather permitting.

