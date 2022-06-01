Energy Industry Veteran Carl Almeter Joins ikeGPS as Vice President of Utility Sales
IKE continues its investment in the electric utility market by hiring a proven business leader.
IKEgps (ASX:IKE)BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IkeGPS, the leading provider of outside plant infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities in the US, today announced that Carl Almeter has joined the company and will serve as Vice President of Utility Sales.
Mr. Almeter brings over thirty years of energy industry experience to ikeGPS, most recently as the Director of Business Development for Burns & McDonnell, where he provided grid modernization, digital transformation, power delivery, and energy management advisory services and solutions to electric utility clients.
Previously, Mr. Almeter was a Vice President at CPower Energy Management and the President of Demand Response Partners, Inc., where he was a member of their executive leadership and ownership teams.
The hiring comes as ikeGPS looks to expand its industry-leading suite of enabling technologies that help electric utilities acquire and analyze data to secure, maintain, and improve their outside plant infrastructure, which includes utility poles, power lines, and ancillary attached equipment.
Excited about his new role, Mr. Almeter said, “It’s an exciting time to join ikeGPS and help electric utilities deploy industry-leading power delivery infrastructure measurement and inspection technologies and solutions. Today, utilities are looking for advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence-based grid inspection platforms, to assist them with accelerating their grid hardening, grid modernization, resiliency, reliability and digital transformation initiatives. IKE’s suite of tools has earned a great reputation in the industry. It’s an honor to be leading this team of professionals whose mission is to get IKE’s solutions in the hands of the utilities tasked with maintaining and evolving our nation’s electrical grid and information highway.”
IkeGPS’s Senior Vice President, Chris DeJohn, said of Mr. Almeter’s hiring, “We are excited to have Carl join our team. As we continue to invest in the utility market, we feel Carl’s industry experience and contributions will provide the go-to-market effort that complements the technology and processes IKE provides to our customers. With Carl, we have a sales leader to execute on helping electric utilities gather and analyze the data for everything from defendable pole load analysis software to providing a digital twin as utilities go through grid modernization of their outside plant.”
For more information on ikeGPS, visit: www.ikegps.com
About ikeGPS:
For more than a decade and a half, ikeGPS and its suite of industry-leading outside plant data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. IKE’s suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. ikeGPS is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol IKE. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with engineering and manufacturing in Wellington, New Zealand. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.
