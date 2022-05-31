Dr. Chris Robey, DC, Doctor of Chiropractic, Joins the Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Team
Addition of Dr. Robey enhances multidisciplinary approach to even better serve patients of Crovetti Ortho
I often tell my patients that I do not necessarily care that you have pain ... I want to know WHY you have the pain or dysfunction. And I think that is why patients come to see me, as well.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Chris Robey, Doctor of Chiropractic has joined the growing team of medical professionals at Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. According to Dr. Michael Crovetti Jr, DO, founder of Crovetti Ortho, Dr. Robey is now seeing patients at both the Henderson and Las Vegas locations.
Dr. Robey treats a myriad of conditions with multiple techniques - delivering conservative, non-operative healthcare via pain management, performance enhancement, and preventative injury methods. Some of the more common conditions he treats include knee, shoulder, and neck pain, carpal tunnel, back and sciatica pain, headaches and migraine pain, and more.
After earning his undergraduate degree at Fairmont State University in his home state of West Virginia, Dr. Robey then completed his course of study by acquiring his Doctorate at the prestigious Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida. Shortly thereafter, he chose to complete his internship in Las Vegas and has been focused on his professional growth ever since.
That focus is always with the patient’s well-being in mind, because as a licensed Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Robey’s goal is to not only help relieve pain, but to find the root of what’s causing it in the first place. With this type of approach to chiropractic care it takes an integrated team of like-minded doctors to find the right answers. Like those he now works with at Crovetti Ortho.
“I’m very proud to represent Crovetti Ortho,” he states. “Particularly because I have always chosen a multidisciplinary approach of treating my patients. That requires a strong, working relationship with diagnostic imaging centers, orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, pain management physicians, and other medical specialists to help with any co-management that may be necessary for the best overall outcomes for the patient. Chiropractic is just a piece of the puzzle. But when put together with internal and external medicine professionals, each piece becomes equally important in solving the problem.”
Dr. Chris Robey goes on to add, “My doctorate is in Chiropractic, but I cannot just manipulate your spine or other joints and expect miracles. I also focus on your soft tissue(s), which are your muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves. You have a lot more attaching onto those bones that could be causing your ailment. It also could be associated with your movement patterns. I often tell my patients that I do not necessarily care that you have pain. I realize that may sound counter-productive, but the point is I want to know WHY you have the pain or dysfunction. And I think that is why patients come to see me, as well.
“Yes, I want to resolve your pain,” he continues, “but I also want to educate you on how to prevent it from ever coming back. I will talk a lot through your treatment, but that is strictly to educate you about your condition. Because I believe if I can make you more conscientious of your movements inside the office, then that helps you outside the office and expedites the primary goal, which is: keeping you active in your hobbies and career while improving your overall quality of life.”
Agreeing with Dr. Robey, Dr. Mike Crovetti, DO adds “With Chris Robey on our team, it opens the door to many new treatment options for our patients, and a more collaborative approach when necessary. His expertise in Regenerative and Injection-Centered medicine allows patients a range of alternative treatments depending on their condition. Dr. Robey is passionate about his patients’ success, conscientious about his work and continuous education, and absolutely agrees with Crovetti Ortho’s desire to get patients “Back in their game.””
